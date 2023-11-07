LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts

Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.(Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies have arrested Todd Riley in connection to thefts in the Whynot area and also in Choctaw County, Ala.

Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.

LCSD said it had been searching for Riley for about a week and received lots of tips from the public during that time.

Riley was taken into custody early Tuesday morning at a camp house on Booker Road.

The Sheriff’s Department said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Special Response Team assisted with surveillance for several hours. The arrest was made without incident.

