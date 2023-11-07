Life On The Line: Deputy Eric Scott

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Deputy Eric Scott with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office is this week’s Life On The Line honoree.

Deputy Scott is a school resource officer and range instructor. He has been with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office since 2015 and has began his career in law enforcement in 1995.

In his spare time, Scott enjoys cooking and shooting at the range. He also loves aquariums.

Thank you, Deputy Scott, for your service in keeping the community safe.

Life On The Line is sponsored by Total Pain Care and airs on News 11 at 10 on Sundays and Good Morning Meridian on Mondays.

