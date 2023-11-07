MCC Men’s basketball rolls over Baton Rouge PGA

MCC defeated Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy, 111-50 at home Monday night.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - By halftime of Monday night’s home game vs. Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy, the MCC Eagles led 51-15. By that mark, a comeback for Baton Rouge was improbable.

The Eagles won 111-50 to improve to 2-0 on the young season. They’ll travel for the first time this season on Friday, Nov. 10th, to face Pensacola State College.

Click play on the attached video to see the game recap.

