Nice of election day, but changes are on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. Polls are open and it is a great start to the day. Another unseasonably warm afternoon is ahead with highs in the 80s. High temps could challenge the record and be recorded as one of the warmest days for this time of year.

A limited threat for wildfire danger also remains, so take heed to all burn bans as outdoor burning is discouraged. When night falls patchy fog is could be on the roadways into Wednesday morning.

Low 80s will continue until Thursday for highs, then once the cold front swings through below average temps will be over the area approaching the weekend. Highs will fall into the upper 60s by Friday on and off again showers are likely until the front completely passes. Get ready to pick up your umbrella for the weekend.

