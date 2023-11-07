Nice of election day, but changes are on the way

Much needed rain in the forecast
Much needed rain in the forecast(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. Polls are open and it is a great start to the day. Another unseasonably warm afternoon is ahead with highs in the 80s. High temps could challenge the record and be recorded as one of the warmest days for this time of year.

A limited threat for wildfire danger also remains, so take heed to all burn bans as outdoor burning is discouraged. When night falls patchy fog is could be on the roadways into Wednesday morning.

Low 80s will continue until Thursday for highs, then once the cold front swings through below average temps will be over the area approaching the weekend. Highs will fall into the upper 60s by Friday on and off again showers are likely until the front completely passes. Get ready to pick up your umbrella for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Major fire in Choctaw County Alabama
A mass adoption event was held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday, with five families...
Mass adoption event held in Lauderdale County Monday
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently...
Kemper, Neshoba sheriff’s offices, Philadelphia Police help put Texas man behind bars

Latest News

Exercise your right to vote
The weather wins for election day
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 6th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 6th, 2023
Greatest chance for rain Thursday night into Fri.
Rain is that you?
With some windy conditions there is a slight risk of wildfire danger so please Heed local burn...
Above average temperatures will continue before we see rain later this week