Tate Reeves stops in Meridian one last time before the General Election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Candidates are making their final appearances across the state before votes are cast.

Governor Tate Reeves made a stop in the Queen City on Monday morning.

This stop in Meridian is one of the last cities he is visiting throughout Mississippi as the campaign trail comes to a close.

“And that consistent message is one of Mississippi has momentum and that we’re moving our great state forward while protecting our values. My opponent started this campaign by lying to the people about me, and he hadn’t slowed down the whole time, but that’s because he is literally sent his entire campaign to the Democrat National Committee. He has chosen to allow them to run it for him. And so basically, what they do is they wind him up and tell him what to do. And they send him out there,and he’ll say anything to anybody. That’s why he’s gotten 80% of his money from California and New York, and Washington D.C.. Those folks don’t care about Mississippi. The only reason they are giving him money is because they can’t stand that Mississippi is having success in the classroom. They can’t stand it that our economy is doing well because the growing, strong, vibrant Mississippi does not work for the Liberals in California if it also is a God-fearing God, loving Mississippi. And so we had a clear choice tomorrow in Mississippi, I am confident that our people are going to show up and go to the polls,” said Reeves.

