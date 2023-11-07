TSA Precheck returns Nov. 13-17 at Meridian Regional Airport

Meridian Regional Airport is set to host another TSA Precheck registration opportunity.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Frequent flyers, mark your calendars. Meridian Regional Airport is set to host another TSA Precheck registration opportunity. It saves you time on future flights.

Travelers will be able to enroll at the terminal conference room Nov. 13-17 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The in-person enrollment requires applicants to provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo. It costs $78, and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Start the process online here.

