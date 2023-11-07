Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Five law enforcement agencies worked together in serving two arrest warrants at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were taken into custody, 33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, on indictments for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine.

The LCSD said the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the arrests in the 3400 block of Lick Skillet Road and the 2300 block of Jeff Davis School Road after a long-term illegal drug investigation.

Lafelix Granger, 33, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Carlos Wallace, 43, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

No bond was immediately set for the charges.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.