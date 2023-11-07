Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges

33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in...
33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in federal court.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Five law enforcement agencies worked together in serving two arrest warrants at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were taken into custody, 33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, on indictments for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine.

The LCSD said the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the arrests in the 3400 block of Lick Skillet Road and the 2300 block of Jeff Davis School Road after a long-term illegal drug investigation.

Lafelix Granger, 33, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and...
Lafelix Granger, 33, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Carlos Wallace, 43, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and...
Carlos Wallace, 43, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

No bond was immediately set for the charges.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts
A mass adoption event was held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday, with five families...
Mass adoption event held in Lauderdale County Monday
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently...
Kemper, Neshoba sheriff’s offices, Philadelphia Police help put Texas man behind bars
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter

Latest News

Life on the Line-Deputy Eric Scott
Expect dense fog in low-lying areas through the early morning, especially along areas around...
Beautiful weather for Election Day
People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion...
It’s Election Day. What you need to know
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2023