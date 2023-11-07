Voters are now at the polls in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve seen the ads, read the press releases, and watched the interviews. Now it’s time for Mississippians to head to the polls and let their voices be heard.

Polling locations opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you can cast your vote. And don’t forget your valid ID; You’ll need that to vote.

There are many hot races to watch in the WTOK-TV viewing area and statewide.

Statewide

Governor Tate Reeves is running for a second term against Democrat Brandon Presley, a state utility regulator and cousin of Elvis Presley. Democrats held the Mississippi governorship for almost all of the 20th century, but Republicans have controlled the office for the last 20 years. With help from a sizable cash infusion from the national party, Presley outraised Reeves this year and essentially matched him in spending, but the incumbent entered the final stretch of the campaign with more money. Reeves was first elected in 2019 with 52% of the vote. (source AP)

For the first time, Mississippi has the possibility of a runoff in the governor’s race if no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote. An independent candidate, Gwendolyn Gray, announced weeks ago that she was dropping out and endorsing Presley, but she did it after ballots were set.

Both chambers of the state legislature are also up for election.

Lauderdale County

The top races to watch for Lauderdale County are the Lauderdale County Sheriff, Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1, and Lauderdale County Coroner.

Lauderdale County Sheriff

Republican ward Calhoun is facing off against democrat Gerald Johnson

The race winner will replace current sheriff Billie Sollie, who, after 27 years, is retiring.

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1

Democrat Jesse Hill is running against Republican Nick Lisi.

Lauderdale County Coroner

Stella McMahan, Republican, and Rita JacK, Democrat, are facing off to replace current coroner Clayton Cobler as he retires. Whichever candidate wins this race will be the first female coroner for Lauderdale County.

Clarke County

Current Sheriff Todd Kemp caused the race for Clarke County Sheriff to become highly contested when he announced his retirement at the end of this year.

Clarke County Sheriff.

Four candidates are on the ballot for this race. Anthony Chancellor, Republican; Gary Kelly, Independent; Kenneth Pearson, Independent; and Abraham McKenzie, Independent, are all vying for the vote of Clarke County residents.

More candidate information

There are many other races to watch all across our area.

To see a list of candidates and their profiles, visit our General Election Information page. You can also keep up with election numbers as they come in here on our website. Early voting numbers should be available after 8:00 p.m.

The secretary of state’s office says it is expecting a big turnout that could surpass levels from the 2019 election.

You can go online to the office’s “My Election Day” portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address. The secretary of state’s office will be keeping an eye on all reports of problems at the polls through its elections division.

