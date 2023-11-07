MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re off to a warm start this week with above average temps. You can expect the same for Tuesday, Election Day. The polls open at 7AM, and temps are expected to be in the 50s during that time. So, wearing a jacket or sweater will come in handy. As the day goes on, High pressure will lead to lots of sunshine. Highs will eventually land in the low-mid 80s...roughly 10-15 degrees above the average. The polls end at 7PN, and temps will fall off into the 60s during that time. So, overall, the weather wins for election day since it won’t provide any hinderances that could keep you from voting. Please, exercise your right to VOTE.

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will dominate most of this week. We’re expecting 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday, but a cold front will move into our area by Friday. Isolated showers could move into our area late Thursday evening, but the front will provide a better chance for rain on Friday as it crosses. Scattered showers are expected, and early rainfall projections show that anywhere from .5″-1″ are possible. This is surely helpful considering that our entire area is suffering from a drought.

As for the weekend, it looks like there’s a chance for some lingering showers. So, stay tuned for updates. However, cooler weather will return behind the front for Friday and the weekend. Highs in the 60s are expected with mornings falling back into the 40s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30, and things are actually quiet in the tropics for now. We’re, of course, hoping it stays that way, but with unseasonably warm tropical waters....we definitely can’t let our guards down. So far this season, we’ve had 19 named systems with 7 hurricanes. It has surely been an ACTIVE (above average) season.

