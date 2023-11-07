The weather wins for election day

Exercise your right to vote
Exercise your right to vote(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re off to a warm start this week with above average temps. You can expect the same for Tuesday, Election Day. The polls open at 7AM, and temps are expected to be in the 50s during that time. So, wearing a jacket or sweater will come in handy. As the day goes on, High pressure will lead to lots of sunshine. Highs will eventually land in the low-mid 80s...roughly 10-15 degrees above the average. The polls end at 7PN, and temps will fall off into the 60s during that time. So, overall, the weather wins for election day since it won’t provide any hinderances that could keep you from voting. Please, exercise your right to VOTE.

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will dominate most of this week. We’re expecting 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday, but a cold front will move into our area by Friday. Isolated showers could move into our area late Thursday evening, but the front will provide a better chance for rain on Friday as it crosses. Scattered showers are expected, and early rainfall projections show that anywhere from .5″-1″ are possible. This is surely helpful considering that our entire area is suffering from a drought.

As for the weekend, it looks like there’s a chance for some lingering showers. So, stay tuned for updates. However, cooler weather will return behind the front for Friday and the weekend. Highs in the 60s are expected with mornings falling back into the 40s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30, and things are actually quiet in the tropics for now. We’re, of course, hoping it stays that way, but with unseasonably warm tropical waters....we definitely can’t let our guards down. So far this season, we’ve had 19 named systems with 7 hurricanes. It has surely been an ACTIVE (above average) season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wrecks on I-20 Westbound in Newton County
Two wrecks in Newton County
Fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Major fire in Choctaw County Alabama
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hope for Hunger
Winner announced in this year’s Hope For Hunger Pit Boss griddle giveaway

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 6th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 6th, 2023
Greatest chance for rain Thursday night into Fri.
Rain is that you?
With some windy conditions there is a slight risk of wildfire danger so please Heed local burn...
Above average temperatures will continue before we see rain later this week
Temperatures will be above average come Monday as we will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for...
Warmer weather looks to move into our area