Alabama Governor issues statewide burn ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide ‘No Burn Order’ Wednesday, signing a Drought Emergency Declaration prohibiting all outdoor burning in the state, effective Nov. 9 at 8 a.m.

Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters have responded to 352 wildfires that have burned 3,199 acres across the state since the statewide Fire Alert was issued Oct. 24.

“Alabama is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions, which greatly increases the potential for dangerous wildfire activity. State Forester Rick Oates and his team have been working around-the-clock to keep our forests safe and fires contained, and I commend them for their efforts to protect Alabamians, our homes and our wildlife. This declaration is meant to prevent unnecessary burning, reducing the chance of avoidable fires. I urge Alabamians to heed this warning.”

“These burning restrictions are a necessary result of the ongoing lack of precipitation and high probability of fuel ignition. During the last month, we’ve seen an increase not only in the number of wildfires, but also in the size of those fires. With this prolonged drought, conditions are such that any outdoor fire can rapidly spread out of control, taking longer and more firefighting resources to contain and ultimately control. Even though we are predicted to get a small amount of rain this weekend, it will not be enough to lessen the wildfire danger.”

The Drought Emergency Declaration order will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester. That would only happen when conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires. To report people violating the burn ban, contact your local law enforcement. Find more information about current conditions statewide here.

