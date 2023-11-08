Calhoun takes 74% of the vote in Lauderdale County Sheriff’s race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun has won the race for sheriff. The Republican defeated Democrat Gerald Reon Johnson by a margin of 74% to 26% in unofficial tallies. The vote total was 12,303 for Calhoun and 4,249 for Johnson.

By state law, vote totals can’t be finalized until 5 business days are allowed for absentee ballots to be received by mail.

After that, the Lauderdale County Election Commission will certify the results and the votes become official.

