City of Meridian Arrest Report November 8, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharge
Terry L. Morphis1980Stalking
Sandra Curry1965Disorderly Conduct
Shermaina L. Ruffin1997Disorderly Conduct
Avery Davis, Jr.1993Malicious Mischief
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:02 AM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:03 PM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:44 PM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

