City of Meridian Arrest Report November 8, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:02 AM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:03 PM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:44 PM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.