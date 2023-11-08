City of Meridian Arrest Report November 8, 2023
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|DOB
|Charge
|Terry L. Morphis
|1980
|Stalking
|Sandra Curry
|1965
|Disorderly Conduct
|Shermaina L. Ruffin
|1997
|Disorderly Conduct
|Avery Davis, Jr.
|1993
|Malicious Mischief
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:02 AM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:03 PM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:44 PM on November 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
