Lauderdale Co. District 2 Supervisor race extremely close

In returns released through the Circuit Clerk’s Office Tuesday night, Craig Houston has 1,623...
In returns released through the Circuit Clerk’s Office Tuesday night, Craig Houston has 1,623 votes and Wayman Newell has 1,616.(WGEM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The race for District 2 Supervisor in Lauderdale County is neck-and-neck.

Democrat challenger Craig Houston leads incumbent Republican Wayman Newell by only 7 votes in unofficial returns.

Under Mississippi law, election commissioners have to wait five business days for mailed absentee ballots to arrive and be counted if postmarked by Election Day. So certification of the race won’t happen before next week.

In returns released through the Circuit Clerk’s Office Tuesday night, Houston has 1,623 votes and Newell has 1,616.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts
33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges
Shooting in the city of Newton
Confirmed shooting in the City of Newton
Election 2023
Information for Mississippi’s Nov. 7 General Election

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 8, 2023
Bring your umbrellas out
Rain is on the way
Firefighters quickly responded to put out a fire at the Temple Theatre Tuesday night
Fire at the historic Temple Theatre
News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped...
Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N