Lauderdale Co. District 2 Supervisor race extremely close

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The race for District 2 Supervisor in Lauderdale County is neck-and-neck.

Democrat challenger Craig Houston leads incumbent Republican Wayman Newell by only 7 votes in unofficial returns.

Under Mississippi law, election commissioners have to wait five business days for mailed absentee ballots to arrive and be counted if postmarked by Election Day. So certification of the race won’t happen before next week.

In returns released through the Circuit Clerk’s Office Tuesday night, Houston has 1,623 votes and Newell has 1,616.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.