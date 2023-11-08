Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N

A log truck collided with a sedan.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An early morning wreck happened on Highway 19 N. at Mosley Crossing Road.

According to an eyewitness, a silver Ford Taurus sedan pulled out in front of a log truck traveling north on Highway 19.

The witness says the log truck attempted to miss the sedan but was unable to.

The log truck collided with the sedan, pushing it into the median and trapping the driver in the sedan.

News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped driver out of the vehicle. While News 11 was there, Metro ambulance arrived.

The family of the driver of the sedan was on the scene and told News 11 that the driver was coherent and speaking with first responders.

The driver of the log truck stated he was uninjured.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was there to block Highway 19 N until the wreck and debris could be cleared. According to the deputy on scene, Mississippi Highway Patrol will be handling the wreck; they had not yet arrived on scene.

