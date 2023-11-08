Edward Michael Gough Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral Mass for Edward Michael Gough will begin at 12:00 PM Monday, November 13, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian with Fr. Augustine Palimattam officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Edward Michael Gough was born in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, August 26, 1981, and passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2023.

He is survived by his parents Ed and Kay Gough; brother John Hill Gough (Ceri) and their children Monson, Finn, Nixon, Indie, Leo and Briggs; Uncles Jeff Gough ( Liz) and Michael Hill; grandmother Vivian Hill; and by the love of his life, Cherish Hope Dempsey. Edward was predeceased by his grandparents Helen and Connell Gough, and Carey Hill.

Edward graduated from Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington, and received an AAS degree from Bellevue Community College. He attended the University of Hawaii, Manoa, and was currently completing a degree in history at the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg.

He was an Eagle Scout and was elected to Boy Scouting’s Order of the Arrow.

His love of reading and books began at an early age, and he was a passionate lifelong learner. He was a knowledgeable and entertaining conversationalist whose exchanges were filled with insight, wit, humor, and surprising quotes. He had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed creating character voices.

Edward’s interest in history led to a deep study of Medieval French politics and religion, focused on the significance of gothic cathedrals, their architecture, art, and religious symbolism. An avid gamer, his hobby was leading virtual board games entertaining with imaginative flair, surprising plots and a cast of voices.

After Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, Edward left the University of Hawaii in 2006 to partner with his mother in creating Bay Books in Bay St. Louis, which was hailed at the time as one of the first businesses to open in historic Old Town. Bay Books, recognized as playing a significant role in the rebuilding and reconstruction, was his proudest achievement. His extensive reading and love of literature were critical assets in the store’s success. His newsletters became “must read” communications for the community as Bay Books hosted activities for writers and readers from throughout the region.

He loved travel and had the opportunity to live with his family in Italy from 1993 -1995 and from 2001-2014 making numerous visits to France, England, Austria, Poland, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium. He learned building techniques working on a castle reconstruction in France with French students. His European travels culminated with his 500 mile walking pilgrimage from France through Spain on the Santiago de Campostela.

Edward and his fiancé Cherish completed their study and were welcomed into the Catholic faith at St. Patrick’s church in Meridian in 2019.

The Gough family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Church Repair Fund at St. Patrick Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Gough Family will receive guests from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to departure for Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

