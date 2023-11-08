Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue

FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive issue.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga/Matt Slocum)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Kelce name is making headlines again, but this time it isn’t just Travis – it’s his brother Jason who’s turning heads.

The 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles star center made the cut for People magazine’s sneak peek of guys featured for the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Jason Kelce, a husband and father of three, found his name in a list that included Patrick Dempsy, Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz.

Jason Kelce responded to the honor on social media saying, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…”.

“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive!” Sports Radio 94WIP quoted the six-time NFL Pro Bowler saying on social media.

Jason and Travis Kelce have joined forces to produce New Heights, a weekly podcast listened to by over a million people to “provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds.”

Jason Kelce was also recently featured in a Prime Video documentary, Kelce.

Travis Kelce wasn’t left out of the People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

In a tight (end) race for the sexiest athlete, the Kansas City Chiefs star saw a last-minute boost in votes, edging out Lewis Hamilton, Joe Burrow and Shohei Ohtani.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shooting in the city of Newton
Confirmed shooting in the City of Newton
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts
33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges
News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped...
Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N

Latest News

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court,...
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Biden to Illinois to meet with auto workers
Biden traveling to Illinois to meet with auto workers
Biden to Illinois to meet with auto workers