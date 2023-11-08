Lauderdale County School District students attend Reality Fair

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some students at Lauderdale County Schools were in for a reality check Wednesday.

Four area credit unions partnered to host the Reality Fair at MCC’s Workforce Development Center.

Samantha Blackwell, with Meridian Mutual Credit Union, said the Reality Fair gives students a taste of the real world by teaching budgeting and money management skills.

“So, each student is assigned a career, and they’re given an annual salary and a budget. So they have to go around to each table for the necessities, for housing, utilities, insurance, transportation, communication, and food and clothing. Once they’ve done that, and they stay within their budget, then they’re given the opportunity to go and look for the temptations, which might be a pet and going to the salon. For some of them it is very eye-opening because they don’t realize what their parents are actually going through and some of them don’t realize how quickly money goes, whenever you have to look at those necessities,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell said learning skills early is very important and can help young people in the future.

