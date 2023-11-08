Lauderdale County voting turnout

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many stepped up in Lauderdale County to make their voices heard by heading to the polls.

The old Lauderdale County Courthouse was the place where many placed their votes for governor, as well as for local races of high interest, such as Lauderdale County sheriff and coroner.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson expected a big turnout as this voting cycle brought a turnout comparable to that of the last election.

“The absentees were the average number of absentees. People have asked why we’re still in the old building. By law, you cannot change a precinct in the middle of an election, so we’ll be in the old building and the election might be over to the public at, you know, when the polls close at 7:00. But we have 5 days of processing that has to be done, legally, to close out an election. We hope there’s no runoff in the state because that will only enter into another long six week period of a lot of things to do. So we hope there’s no runoff, that everything’s said and done tonight and all,” said Johnson.

Mississippi has the possibility of a runoff in the governor’s race, if no candidate receives at least 50% plus one of the votes.

