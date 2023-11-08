Laura Carmichael named new Tourism Director for Visit Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Tourism Commission has hired a new Tourism Director for Visit Meridian.

Laura Carmicheal was selected for the position with a background in various community development, business, and marketing roles.

Carmichael said she’s excited about the new job and to be able to continue to grow tourism in the community.

“We have a lot of things that that we’re looking at for the future, you know, from rebranding a new website to some wayfinding, some things like that and really just getting in learning the industry, learning how we can encourage people to visit our city. That’s our main goal. You know, it’s come in full circle that I’m back giving and doing what I love, which is giving back to our community,” said Carmichael.

Carmichael encourages the public to check out the Visit Meridian website for information about events in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.