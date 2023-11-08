Man walking in traffic arrested in Kemper County

Kenoshys Lijune Payton is charged with trafficking and sale of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man who was walking in a lane and impeding traffic on Highway 16 in DeKalb now faces felony charges.

Moore said contact was made with 41-year-old Kenoshys Lijune Payton Saturday. At the conclusion of a roadside investigation, approximately 79 grams of methamphetamine and 17 grams of marijuana, separated into baggies, was found in Payton’s shoulder bag. The sheriff said a .380 caliber pistol was also recovered from the waistband of Payton’s pants when he was placed under arrest.

Payton is charged with trafficking and sale of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His total bond was set at $245,000.

