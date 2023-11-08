McMahan wins race for Lauderdale County Coroner

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time ever, Lauderdale County has elected a woman to serve in the office of coroner.

Stella McMahan defeated Rita Jack by a 64% to 36% margin in complete but unofficial totals Tuesday.

McMahan is a funeral director and embalmer. During the campaign, she emphasized wanting to bring the same compassion, integrity and service to the job of coroner.

Jack is a former police officer and currently works in corrections.

Current Coroner Clayton Cobler is retiring at the end of the year after serving in the post for 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.