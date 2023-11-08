McMahan wins race for Lauderdale County Coroner

Stella McMahan
Stella McMahan(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time ever, Lauderdale County has elected a woman to serve in the office of coroner.

Stella McMahan defeated Rita Jack by a 64% to 36% margin in complete but unofficial totals Tuesday.

McMahan is a funeral director and embalmer. During the campaign, she emphasized wanting to bring the same compassion, integrity and service to the job of coroner.

Jack is a former police officer and currently works in corrections.

Current Coroner Clayton Cobler is retiring at the end of the year after serving in the post for 20 years.

