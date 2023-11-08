Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher

Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher
Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Louisville, Mississippi has been accused of punching a teacher in the eye.

Brianna Shields was charged with simple assault on a teacher, which is a felony.

Police said the incident happened on November 1 at Winston County Head Start.

Investigators believe there was a disagreement about a child’s paperwork that started the argument inside the school.

Shields turned herself in on November 7 and was given a $5,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shooting in the city of Newton
Confirmed shooting in the City of Newton
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts
33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges
News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped...
Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 8, 2023
Kenoshys Lijune Payton is charged with trafficking and sale of methamphetamine and possession...
Man walking in traffic arrested in Kemper County
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide ‘No Burn Order’ Wednesday.
Alabama Governor issues statewide burn ban
On Tuesday, Jasper County Circuit Court Judge Stan Sorey set Hardy’s bond at $1 million after...
$1M bond reduced to $700K for Jasper Co. murder suspect, sheriff says