Rain is on the way

Bring your umbrellas out(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! A Dense Fog advisory is in place until 9am for the entire viewing area. Be sure to watch for heavy fog and slow down on your morning drive.

High temperatures could go on record again today as some of the warmest for this time of year. High remain in the 80s, and lows are in the upper 50s.

Stray showers return tomorrow as clouds increase, ahead of the cold front. Friday brings rain as the front crosses, starting early Friday morning and lasting on and off again for the whole day. Don’t leave your umbrella behind and keep them on hand for the weekend. Showers continue Saturday and Sunday. The front does drop highs into the 60s into next week.

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 8th, 2023
