Rain looks to eye Mississippi once more

A frontal boundary will be moving in on Friday and will bring us some much-needed rain across the area as well as bring back below-average temperatures to have us feel like fall.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the warmer weather as that pattern has been a bit unwelcome.

Warmer conditions will continue into tomorrow as well as highs will stay in the low 80s with a very slight chance for some precipitation but our best chance for cooler weather and some more rain will come on Friday and Saturday.

A frontal boundary will be moving in on Friday and will bring us some much-needed rain across the area as well as bring back below-average temperatures to have us feel like fall.

Patchy fog is to be expected tomorrow as well.

Rain chances will continue into Veterans Day so plan for a very wet day on Saturday as well with temperatures down in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now!

