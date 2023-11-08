Richard “Slick” Oliver

Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Richard “Slick” Oliver

Memorial services for Mr. Richard “Slick” Oliver will be held Monday, November 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Tom “Preacher” Strickland and Rev. Kenneth Owen officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Duffee, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Richard Lavon Oliver Sr., age 72, of Meridian, MS passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at his home.

“Slick” loved cross country motorcycle trips with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Oliver, his children; Richard (Ricky) Lavon Oliver Jr. and Brandy Dion Oliver Brunelle, grandsons; William Connor Oliver and Cameron Oliver Brunelle, brother; Joey Oliver, sisters; Peggy Kasper, Veronica Martin and Beverly Turk, special brother in law; Carl Turk, niece; Jessica Smith (Michael), nephew; Ronnie Turk (Kristy), brother and sister in law; Danny and Sheri Scarbrough, niece; Laurie Wilson (Chad), niece; Emily Wilson (Brody) nephew; Robert Scarbrough (Karen), and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Earnestine Oliver.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM prior to the memorial service.

