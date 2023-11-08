Silver Alert issued for 42-year-old Jackson woman

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Alisha Roxanna Stanford of Jackson.

She is five feet, two inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white top with a green jacket on Saturday, October 28, on E. Davis Street.

The 2016 silver Ford Fusion that Stanford was driving had a Mississippi tag of HNR8173.

Family members say Alisha Roxanna Stanford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information about where Stanford could be, call the Capitol Police Department at (601) 359-3125.

