Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn't known. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police said a suspect was in custody Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose recent death had raised questions about whether it was motivated by antisemitism.

“It does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” police Chief James White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

Samantha Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, investigators said.

No charges were announced Wednesday. White’s statement said police still were working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The chief repeatedly has said that Woll’s death doesn’t appear to be a result of antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

About 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral Oct. 23. She had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shooting in the city of Newton
Confirmed shooting in the City of Newton
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts
33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges
News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped...
Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N

Latest News

Kenoshys Lijune Payton is charged with trafficking and sale of methamphetamine and possession...
Man walking in traffic arrested in Kemper County
Buckeye State soon to be red-eye state with marijuana legalization
Buckeye State soon to be red-eye state with marijuana legalization
Buckeye State soon to be red-eye state with marijuana legalization
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer said it will be lowering its prices on some holiday...
Thanksgiving deal: Meijer stores lowering turkey prices to what they were in 1930s