Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Cross Country

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is The West Lauderdale Knights Cross Country Team!

The Boys’ Cross Country team captured the 4A State Championship this past weekend, and the Girls’ team placed fourth in the 4A State Championship!

Congrats to the Knights on all their success, and on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

