Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Cross Country

The West Lauderdale Knights Cross Country Team is your Total Pain Care Team of the Week!
The West Lauderdale Knights Cross Country Team is your Total Pain Care Team of the Week!(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is The West Lauderdale Knights Cross Country Team!

The Boys’ Cross Country team captured the 4A State Championship this past weekend, and the Girls’ team placed fourth in the 4A State Championship!

Congrats to the Knights on all their success, and on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts
A mass adoption event was held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday, with five families...
Mass adoption event held in Lauderdale County Monday
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Juan Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Houston, Tex., was recently...
Kemper, Neshoba sheriff’s offices, Philadelphia Police help put Texas man behind bars
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter

Latest News

(15) Sophomore Albert Diarra slam dunks for a big play vs. Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy.
MCC Men’s basketball rolls over Baton Rouge PGA
MCC defeated Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy, 111-50 at home Monday night.
MCC Men's Basketball rolls over Baton Rouge PGA
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaching against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on...
Nick Saban named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after Tide beats LSU
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws the ball against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium in...
QB Jalen Milroe continues to evolve, lead resurgent No. 8 Alabama