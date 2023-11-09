69 Mississippi counties now under burn bans

(WTOK) - Most of Mississippi is under a burn ban. Sixty-nine counties are included. Only 13 counties in the northern half of the state are not.

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during the bans, some of which are in effect until further notice and others for late November and into mid-December, because of a long spell of insufficient rain.

Luckily, the forecast has rain projected for about a week, starting Friday.

Status of east central Mississippi counties appears in the table below:

Burn Bans End Date Exemptions Kemper 12/4/2923 Mississippi Forestry Commission Neshoba 11/20/23 No exemptions Clarke Until further notice No Exemptions Lauderdale Until further notice No exemptions Newton Until further notice No exemptions Jasper Until further notice No exemptions Wayne Until further notice No exemptions Scott Until further notice No exemptions

Many counties are under burn bans with no exemptions. To see the timelines and exemptions, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.