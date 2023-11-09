69 Mississippi counties now under burn bans

Sixty-nine Mississippi counties are now under burn bans.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Most of Mississippi is under a burn ban. Sixty-nine counties are included. Only 13 counties in the northern half of the state are not.

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during the bans, some of which are in effect until further notice and others for late November and into mid-December, because of a long spell of insufficient rain.

Luckily, the forecast has rain projected for about a week, starting Friday.

Status of east central Mississippi counties appears in the table below:

Burn BansEnd DateExemptions
Kemper12/4/2923Mississippi Forestry Commission
Neshoba11/20/23No exemptions
ClarkeUntil further noticeNo Exemptions
LauderdaleUntil further noticeNo exemptions
NewtonUntil further noticeNo exemptions
JasperUntil further noticeNo exemptions
WayneUntil further noticeNo exemptions
ScottUntil further noticeNo exemptions

Many counties are under burn bans with no exemptions. To see the timelines and exemptions, click here.

