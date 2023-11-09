Aniah’s Law being used in more cases in Alabama one year after passing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since Aniah’s Law passed, giving judges discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

Since that time, it has been used in some high-profile cases around the state like the tragic sweet 16 birthday party shooting in Dadeville. In Walker County, a suspect in the Eric Cates cold case was recently denied bond under Aniah’s Law.

At a recent vigil, Aniah’s mom, Angela Harris, said the law, named after the disappearance and murder of her daughter, is making a difference. She believes its changing lives and keeping people safe.

“Aniah’s Law is actually probably my favorite because it’s saving lives. It’s saving lives. It’s keeping violent criminals in jail when they have been charged with a violent crime so they can’t go right back out and reoffend,” said Harris.

Local attorney Roger Appell says a judge must decide on denying bail within 48 hours after a pretrial hearing.

“I like the idea that it has to be done within 48 hours so a defendant has an opportunity to put on evidence to show that he’s not a threat, but I like judicial intervention where a judge actually is the one who makes the decision rather than a bond being set and a person being released,” Appell said.

In a statement, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said:

“Aniah’s Law has given prosecutors another incredibly effective tool to help keep violent offenders off the streets pre-trial. We’ve already seen the law’s impact in our cases and can confirm that it is making Alabama a safer place to live. Alabamians sent a clear message when they voted overwhelmingly for this constitutional amendment—despite what we see in other parts of the country, our State will not tolerate violent crime.”

Appell says the court system is cluttering some because judges are having to hold more hearings, but he believes the law is effective.

Aniah’s mom told us the law has changed the state and she says her daughter deserves for her name to be remembered and honored forever.

