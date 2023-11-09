City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharge
Sandra Curry1965Disorderly Conduct
Sarah M. Oliver1996Shoplifting
Dena L. Denny1970DUI
Charles T. Goins1992Domestic Violence
Sammie E. Shade1986Domestic Violence

Media Release

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:47 AM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:13 AM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 47th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:46 AM on November 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 3900 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:18 PM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 5th Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

