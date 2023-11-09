City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2023
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charge
|Sandra Curry
|1965
|Disorderly Conduct
|Sarah M. Oliver
|1996
|Shoplifting
|Dena L. Denny
|1970
|DUI
|Charles T. Goins
|1992
|Domestic Violence
|Sammie E. Shade
|1986
|Domestic Violence
Media Release
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:47 AM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:13 AM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 47th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:46 AM on November 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 3900 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:18 PM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 5th Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.