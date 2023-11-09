City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:47 AM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:13 AM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 47th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:46 AM on November 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 3900 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:18 PM on November 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 5th Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.