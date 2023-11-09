A cold front invites rain and cool temps to our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A stray shower can’t be ruled out for our Thursday as clouds and moisture return ahead of the front. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon, and this is the least we can expect of the 80s over the next several days. The cold front is bringing cooler temps and also rain.

It will be a rainy start to our Friday morning, so get ready to bring out the rain gear and use caution on your morning drive. On and off again showers will continue the entire day with rainfall totals between a quarter to half and inch possible. The weekend holds more rain showers and highs in the 60s.

