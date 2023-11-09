MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Races like Lauderdale’s district two show why every vote counts.

The position of Lauderdale County supervisor district 2 is separated by a razor-thin margin between candidates Craig Houston and Wayman Newell.

At the end of election day only 7 votes separated the two candidates.

However, as of Wednesday November 8 that gap has grown to a difference of 24 votes.

The old Lauderdale County courthouse received a great turnout yesterday allocating more voters for the general election than the primary earlier this year.

It even managed to bring in more people that didn’t vote back in august or even last year.

Dancy says this race was a great example of every vote being important because last year’s margin between the two candidates was very similar in favor of Wayman.

This year’s unofficial results brought out a different result, with similar numbers but the win going to a different candidate.

News 11 spoke to the chairperson for Lauderdale County election commissioners, Gloria Dancy, about why its so important for people to know that every vote counts.

She said, “Every vote count. Every time somebody asked me to speak, I let them know that your vote is just as important as anyone else, because we only get one vote a piece. You might have somebody to win a race by one point. It doesn’t matter. So you could be that one that tilts it your way. It’s important to get out there and vote.”

Dancy wants voters to make sure they notify the circuit clerk if they move. Counting the votes is a five-day legal process.

This is to ensure that ballots that were postmarked, or voters that may have forgotten to bring identification, are accounted for.

Voters that still need to bring identification have the five-day span to bring their ID’s as well.

