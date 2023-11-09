Fatal crash on Highway 19

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Lauderdale County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash was between a motorcycle and a passenger car on Highway 19 right outside of Collinsville.

Law enforcement on the scene did say that there had been one person killed in the crash.

MHP is still investigating the cause of the wreck.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.