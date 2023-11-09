Fatal crash on Highway 19

(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Lauderdale County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash was between a motorcycle and a passenger car on Highway 19 right outside of Collinsville.

Law enforcement on the scene did say that there had been one person killed in the crash.

MHP is still investigating the cause of the wreck.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Firefighters quickly responded to put out a fire at the Temple Theatre Tuesday night
No damage from fire at historic Temple Theatre
News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped...
Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves greets a supporter at a election night party in...
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 9, 2023
Megyn Kelly
Moderators announced for Alabama’s first Republican primary presidential debate
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2023
Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an...
Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect