Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times, police say

Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41, is in custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Gulfport PD announced Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the 15000 block of Government Street at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, a victim was found suffering from over 50 stab wounds on both her face and body.

Investigators later found that Unger had followed the victim home and attacked her after the two got into an argument. Police say during the attack, the victim’s daughter tried to stop Unger, which allowed the victim to flee into a bedroom. However, they say Unger forced his way into the room and continued his attack.

According to police, Unger was found on the scene and taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Unger was processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Highway 19
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an...
Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect
5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say
5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say
Sixty-nine Mississippi counties are now under burn bans.
69 Mississippi counties now under burn bans

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
For our weekend we have a lot of plans going on across Mississippi and Alabama and most places...
Rain finally returns to Mississippi and Alabama
Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
Three generations of the same family have served their country, working the same job for the...
‘I am really proud they chose to serve’: Family boasts 3 generations of boom operators