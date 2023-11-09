K-9 finds 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in heavy machinery

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County...
While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.(Wharton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHARTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Authorities in Southwest Texas seized 100 kilograms of cocaine – about 220 pounds – hidden in a heavy machinery trailer, officials said.

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.

The drugs were found by Sergeant Thumann and his K-9 Kolt, according to the police department.

“We’d like to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thumann, K9 ‘Kolt,’ Wharton PD Sergeant Justin Pannell, Wharton PD Officer Davon Ramirez, Texas DPS, and every other LEO agency that came out,” said the Wharton Police Department on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

