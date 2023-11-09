Lauderdale County elects first female coroner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has officially elected its very first female coroner.

Newly appointed Lauderdale County coroner, Stella McMahan, says that the position of coroner is something she’s wanted for a while now.

She says that the amount of support she received from the community was overwhelming and heartwarming.

The former director and embalmer at Webb and Stevens funeral home says that she believes her experience there and in death care is something that has prepared her for this job.

McMahan spoke with News 11 about just how excited she was about her new position, saying " I just really like to thank the voters for the confidence that they have in me and the faith that they’ve had in me, and the support that they’ve given me throughout this whole process. I’d like to thank Clayton Cobbler for the job that he’s done so well for so long. He’s left some big shoes to fill with his legacy and I just want to make everybody proud.”

McMahan says she plans to be involved at schools and make students aware of the dangers that are out there as well as provide resources to families that deal with unexpected deaths.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.