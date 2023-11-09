Lauderdale County elects first female coroner

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has officially elected its very first female coroner.

Newly appointed Lauderdale County coroner, Stella McMahan, says that the position of coroner is something she’s wanted for a while now.

She says that the amount of support she received from the community was overwhelming and heartwarming.

The former director and embalmer at Webb and Stevens funeral home says that she believes her experience there and in death care is something that has prepared her for this job.

McMahan spoke with News 11 about just how excited she was about her new position, saying " I just really like to thank the voters for the confidence that they have in me and the faith that they’ve had in me, and the support that they’ve given me throughout this whole process. I’d like to thank Clayton Cobbler for the job that he’s done so well for so long. He’s left some big shoes to fill with his legacy and I just want to make everybody proud.”

McMahan says she plans to be involved at schools and make students aware of the dangers that are out there as well as provide resources to families that deal with unexpected deaths.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shooting in the city of Newton
Confirmed shooting in the City of Newton
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts
33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges
News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped...
Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N

Latest News

Laura Carmichael named as new Tourism Director for Visit Meridian
Laura Carmichael named as new Tourism Director for Visit Meridian.
Laura Carmichael named new Tourism Director for Visit Meridian
Lauderdale County School students attend Reality Fair.
Lauderdale County School District students attend Reality Fair
A frontal boundary will be moving in on Friday and will bring us some much-needed rain across...
Rain looks to eye Mississippi once more