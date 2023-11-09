Marion Paving Project

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Marion has begun laying down new roads.

Marion started its first ever paving project.

Residents can look forward to fresh roads by Thursday.

News 11 spoke with Marion mayor, Larry Gill, about how excited they were to get this project underway.

“So we’re excited that Marion gets to have its first ever paving project here in the town of Marion. We bided this project out about a month ago. We had the bids in and so we were rewarded this bids, and now we’re in the process of doing the streets. We are appreciative of the Board of Aldermen for voting for this paving project and working with the administration. We’re excited that we’re gonna be able to enhance the quality of life for the residents here in the town of Marion. Those streets that are being paved are Conhata Street, Koosa Dr., Penola Dr., and Clinton Street and we’re excited about it.” said Mayor Gill.

Mayor Gill asks that residents be patient and remove their vehicles from roads where paving is being completed.

