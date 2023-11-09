Mosley projected to be new sheriff in Wayne County

-
-(WDAM)
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election project that Jerry Mosley will take over as sheriff in Wayne County.

The republican candidate received around 38% of the votes, and the Waynesboro native, also known as ‘Juice,’ said he’s thankful for the support.

“It was really a great turnout for this county,” said Mosley. “You can tell by the votes coming in that people were ready for a change. And we needed a change for the better.”

Mosley says part of that change comes by establishing a connection between the deputies and the community.

“We’ve got to get to know the people,” Mosley said. “The communications between the people is really important. That’s lacking right now. People do not talk to the sheriff’s office like they need to. They need to share information between the two.”

Although he has 26 years of experience, he retired in 2006.

Mosley addressed concerns after being away from law enforcement for nearly two decades.

“People look at me and [say], ‘He’s been out of law enforcement for 17 years,’” Mosley said. “I’m out here in the public, and I see how things are going. I’m in the world just like they are, and I have to change the way I do things and the way I say things, and I understand that.”

Mosley has a little less than two months before he is sworn in as sheriff.

Until then, Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins said the department will continue to operate as normal.

“Wayne County will be taken care of the next few months,” said Wiggins. “I can promise you that. We’re going to keep running the day-to-day operations while also being open-minded to the new administration and the sheriff-elect. We’re looking forward to an easy transition here at the Wayne County Sheriff’s office.”

