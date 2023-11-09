MPSD upgrades many campuses with ESSER funding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Construction sites are active on both West Hills Elementary and Northwest Middle School campuses.

West Hills Elementary is getting a new building that will host six classrooms.

Northwest Middle School is receiving a building with two classrooms.

Both projects are happening because of something called ESSER Funds.

“Yes. Well, the ESSER funding is the funding that the government distributed to school districts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. So that funding allowed us to do things like classroom construction to increase social distancing and other upgrades to improve air quality in the buildings and mitigate the spread of diseases such as COVID or flu, for instance,” said the Director of Operations and Maintenance, Clay Sims

The city of Meridian recently passed a bond issue worth 34 million dollars for district upgrades. MPSD is still working to get those plans put into action, but with the ESSER funding, it was able to supply schools with capacity relief.

“Well, certainly, with the bond issue, we saw some important needs across all of our district schools to increase safety and to improve the student experience. With the ESSER funding, we looked at more the needs. So, for instance, here at West Hills, we’re traditionally very crowded, and so we felt like it was a good idea to add classroom space so that we could be less crowded within our classrooms,” said Sims.

Both of these buildings are looking to be completed by February of 2024.

MPSD received in total over 45 million dollars in ESSER funding to complete projects district-wide.

