Mr. Davey Meador Obituary

Obituaries
Obituaries(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Services for Mr. Davey Meador will be held 2 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Pinckney Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Corey Fontan and Speaker Scott Fulton will officiate.

Visitation will be held Saturday, 11:30 am – 2 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Meador, 72, of Decatur died Wednesday, November 08, 2023.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend to many.

Survivors:

Wife of 47 years: Anita Meador

2 Daughters: Mandi Meador and Carrie Luke and husband Jeremy

2 Grandchildren: Dyllan Cole Hollingsworth and Maggie Laine Luke

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Meador was preceded in death by his parents, David and Stella Meador.

Pallbearers: Homer Burton, WT Smith, Nathan Williams, Danny Harrison, Berwyn Rigdon, John Meador, Reece Taylor, Adam Boykin and Albert Boykin

Honorary Pallbearers: Pam Arthur, Scott Fulton, DeWayne Burton and Corey Burton

 Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

