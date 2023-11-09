Mr. Ronnie John Carlberg Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mr. Ronnie John Carlberg

In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Ronnie John Carlberg and his family, there will be no services at this time. Berry and Gardner Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Mr. Carlberg, 67, of Meridian, died Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. --

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

