Newton Co. Softball sends three seniors to next level

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars softball team has three seniors on this upcoming season’s roster, and all three of them signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Maaeli Ben, third baseman for the Cougars, signed with Pearl River Community College.

Last season, Ben batted .333 with seven doubles, four homers, and 21 runs batted in.

Breeli Phillips, Shortstop and Catcher for Newton County, signed with Co-Lin Community College.

Phillips batted .471 with 14 doubles, 35 runs batted in, and 22 stolen bases in the 2023 season.

Abagail Pippin, outfielder for the Cougars, signed with East Central Community College.

Pippin batted .275 on the year with 2 doubles, 10 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases last season.

“They’ve been with me for six years, so you know, over the accumulation of their high school career. But it’s all about them, it’s they’ve earned it. They deserve it, and I’m just smiling because, you know, they get to go play at the next level,” Newton County Softball Coach, Justin Chaney, said.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shooting in the city of Newton
Confirmed shooting in the City of Newton
33-year-old Lafelix Granger and Carlos Wallace, 43, were arrested after being indicted in...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after indictment on federal drug charges
Firefighters quickly responded to put out a fire at the Temple Theatre Tuesday night
No damage from fire at historic Temple Theatre
Todd Riley is charged with grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
LCSD makes arrest in recent thefts

Latest News

11 student-athletes at West Lauderdale High School will continue their academic and athletic...
West Lauderdale sends 11 to next level in historic Signing Day
The West Lauderdale Knights Cross Country Team is your Total Pain Care Team of the Week!
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Cross Country
(15) Sophomore Albert Diarra slam dunks for a big play vs. Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy.
MCC Men’s basketball rolls over Baton Rouge PGA
MCC defeated Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy, 111-50 at home Monday night.
MCC Men's Basketball rolls over Baton Rouge PGA