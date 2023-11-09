Newton Co. Softball sends three seniors to next level

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars softball team has three seniors on this upcoming season’s roster, and all three of them signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Maaeli Ben, third baseman for the Cougars, signed with Pearl River Community College.

Last season, Ben batted .333 with seven doubles, four homers, and 21 runs batted in.

Breeli Phillips, Shortstop and Catcher for Newton County, signed with Co-Lin Community College.

Phillips batted .471 with 14 doubles, 35 runs batted in, and 22 stolen bases in the 2023 season.

Abagail Pippin, outfielder for the Cougars, signed with East Central Community College.

Pippin batted .275 on the year with 2 doubles, 10 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases last season.

“They’ve been with me for six years, so you know, over the accumulation of their high school career. But it’s all about them, it’s they’ve earned it. They deserve it, and I’m just smiling because, you know, they get to go play at the next level,” Newton County Softball Coach, Justin Chaney, said.

