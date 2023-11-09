Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said an investigation into a shooting outside Hardee’s Tuesday has led to two arrests and an arrest warrant being issued for a third person involved.

Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an occupied building.

A warrant was issued for Kardel Magee for the same charge.

Chief Patrick said a witness was able to identify the suspects, who allegedly shot at someone in another car, who then fired back at them. The chief said those shots struck the restaurant.

If you have information about where Magee is, call Newton Police at 601-683-2041, or 911.

