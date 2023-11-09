‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In June, a correctional officer in Louisiana was fired after becoming a caretaker of an inmate’s child.

She decided to take care of the baby for nearly two months, but it cost her job.

A month later, the mom was reunited with her child.

Now, the mother is nowhere to be found. The former Tallulah correctional officer from Vicksburg, Roberta Bell, tells 3 On Your Side that her worst nightmare is now a reality.

“The first thing that went to my head... I said ‘Oh, Lord.’ I said, ‘Jesus, no,’” Bell said.

The mother, Katie Bourgeious, was released from prison and reunited with her son Kayson four months ago... along with the woman who sacrificed everything for her.

“That’s all in being a good-hearted person,” Bell said about taking care of the child.

The reunion was short-lived.

“She said she wanted to spend time to kind of mend that relationship with her family, and that’s what you said she did, but what happened after that this time?”

“She said things are so great here. She says I really wanna. Can I just stay the rest of the weekend?”

Bell says Katie was required to serve her parole in Louisiana, where her family happens to live, but then claims Katie was also offered to serve her parole in Vicksburg.

“When I told her that, I thought, you know, we were excited about it, you know? Because then she could start a new life, you know, and spend time with the baby,” Bell exclaimed.

The Vicksburg native says she bought Katie a phone to keep in touch with her parole officer, but the only communication she had with Katie was through Facebook Messenger, which was over a week ago.

“She said they took Kayson and she said my mom and Cynthia are behind it all,” Bell said. “I didn’t respond to that because I know that’s not true.”

Cayson Bourgeois (Amesha West)

Bell says although she has five grandchildren, she would still be willing to care for Kayson and his mother.

“If I’d had an extra bedroom, I would’ve told her to come on with the baby... I woulda went and got her and Kayson.”

Bell told WLBT that her greatest fear was if she didn’t sign up to watch over Kayson, he would fall into the hands of Child Protection Services.

Sadly, she says last week, a CPS branch called and said the 6-month-old was in their custody and they were looking for Katie.

“It’s just hard when you work so hard to accomplish something to help somebody and it’s like they just let it go and not have no kind of concern about the child,” Bell said.

