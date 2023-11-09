President of MSU tours new medical course facilities in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi State University is making major strides in the healthcare arena, and MSU Meridian is at the forefront of this effort.

President of the university, Doctor Mark Keenum, says the Queen City is the perfect location for the Physicians Assistant program, Nursing program, and so much more.

“This is where the healthcare community is. It’s a great, thriving community. I’m thrilled about the revitalization that we’re seeing downtown or in, and it’s the coolest downtown anywhere in the state of Mississippi. And it’s only going to get better as we go forward because of what we’re able to do. To meet needs in this community, meet needs beyond the state and healthcare right here, Mississippi State University on Meridian campus, and so that’s why we’re here,” said Keenum.

Construction has been underway for months, and Mississippi State is looking to have hands-on classes offered to its students very soon.

“Well, we’re hopeful that by the start of the year, a lot of the renovations that we’re doing here in the Rosenbaum building will be completed. We still have additional renovations that we’ll be working on, but we’re focused on being ready to welcome students for the Master’s program in nursing here on this campus starting in August of next year, 2024. So we’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re well on schedule and underway, and I’m just thrilled with the progress that we’re making,” said Keenum.

After viewing the facilities MSU Meridian will offer, Keenum explained why programs like nursing are so important.

“In the State of Mississippi, we need more healthcare professionals. We need more trained nurses, and I’m thrilled that we’re helping to identify what a need is. And we Mississippi State University, our Meridian campus, is going to help provide the solution to meeting healthcare needs. For our state, so that gets me very excited,” said Keenum.

In March of 2023 MSU Meridian held a Whitecoat Ceremony for its first class of Physician Assistant Graduates.

