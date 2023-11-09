Two organizations partnered together to host a financial literacy course.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two organizations in Queen City are coming together to help the younger generation develop better money management and life skills.

Citizens National Bank and the Meridian Housing Authority has partnered together to hold a 15-week financial literacy course.

On Thursday, the program met for its final day so participants from the Meridian Housing Authority’s Youth Build Program were able to tour the bank and learn valuable entrepreneurial skills from a business owner in the community.

“The Youth Build Program it’s helpful, it’s very helpful for a lot of people, for young people my age you know we get to have a second chance and get an education you know, a career path,” said Lamarone Glaspie, one of the participants.

Participants received certificates of completion after the class.

