Two organizations partnered together to host a financial literacy course

Two organizations partnered together to host a financial literacy course.
Two organizations partnered together to host a financial literacy course.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two organizations in Queen City are coming together to help the younger generation develop better money management and life skills.

Citizens National Bank and the Meridian Housing Authority has partnered together to hold a 15-week financial literacy course.

On Thursday, the program met for its final day so participants from the Meridian Housing Authority’s Youth Build Program were able to tour the bank and learn valuable entrepreneurial skills from a business owner in the community.

“The Youth Build Program it’s helpful, it’s very helpful for a lot of people, for young people my age you know we get to have a second chance and get an education you know, a career path,” said Lamarone Glaspie, one of the participants.

Participants received certificates of completion after the class.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Firefighters quickly responded to put out a fire at the Temple Theatre Tuesday night
No damage from fire at historic Temple Theatre
News 11 was on the scene as Collinsville Fire Department arrived to help extract the trapped...
Early morning wreck on Highway 19 N
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves greets a supporter at a election night party in...
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley

Latest News

New school building
MPSD upgrades many campuses with ESSER funding
Manning is currently on death row for the 1994 murders of two MSU college students.
Attorney General files motion to set execution date for Willie Jerome Manning
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family paid Michael Oher $138K over 16 years for ‘The Blind Side,’ documents show
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA