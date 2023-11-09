West Lauderdale sends 11 to next level in historic Signing Day

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights Athletic Program had 11 student-athletes sign the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Katherine Bounds and Elizabeth Shirley, both tennis players for West, signed with Meridian Community College.

Knights’ softball players, Breeylyn Cain, signed with Jones Community College, and Carsyn Mott signed with Pearl River Community College

West Lauderdale Soccer players Josh Deweese and Colby Epting signed with East Mississippi Community College.

The Knights had four baseball players sign today,

Ian Herrington signed with the College of Charleston, Cannon Graham signed with Pearl River Community College, Caden Boswell signed with Meridian Community College, and Leeds Jenkins signed with East Central Community College.

Finally, West Lauderdale volleyball player, Hailey Duque, signed with Jones Community College for volleyball.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.