Hello rain! We’ve missed you...

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian hasn’t had measurable rainfall since October 12th, and the overall deficit since September 1st is more than 6 inches (as of 11/9/23). The latest drought monitor shows that conditions have gotten worse with all of our area suffering from nothing less than a severe drought. So, we need rain!

Thankfully, it’s like Mother Nature is saying enough is enough. We’re actually moving into a wetter pattern with a good chance for rain starting Friday. A cold front will cross early Friday, and rain is likely with this system. Expect periods of rain with temps falling throughout the day. So, Friday will start with mid 60s...but temps fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Rain will linger into Saturday (Veterans Day) as an area of low pressure rides the coast. Rainfall estimates between Friday and Saturday could reach up to an inch (locally more).

Next week, the chances for rain won’t end. Actually, another low pressure area is expected to move in from the Gulf Tuesday into Wednesday...bringing another good dose of rain. An additional 1-2 inches can’t be ruled out with this system. So, make sure to carry an umbrella with you each day, and dress for cooler temps. Highs will stay below the average into the 60s all weekend... and several days into next week. However, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that has a low chance for development. For now, there’s strong wind shear, so any chances for development will remain slim in the short term. However, some forecast models are hinting at possible development by the middle to end of next week as atmospheric conditions become a bit better for development. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we continue to monitor the trends and the overall tropics. The next name up is Vince.

