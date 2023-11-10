MACCC Semifinals preview: EMCC vs MGCC

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi’s trek back to the Mississippi Association of Community College’s Conference (MACCC) Championship begins with a matchup against the team that gave them their worst loss of the season.

Mississippi Gulf Coast (MGCC) defeated the Lions in Scooba 42-17 in week four of the regular season, leaving the Lions at a 2-2 record.

For a team that won the MACCC last season, a 2-2 record through the first quarter of the season was not what the team expected in 2023.

The 25-point feat to the Bulldogs served as a turning point for the Lions.

“When you get a butt-whooping you have to learn something,” said head coach, Buddy Stephens. “The thing you got to learn from it is you got to keep playing and improve on the things we didn’t do good in that ball game. And, I think the team has done a really good job this year coming on and improving as the year has gone on.”

Since the loss, the Lions have gone on a 5-game win streak. They finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and claimed their 11th MACCC North Division Title under Stephens.

Mississippi Gulf Coast are ranked 6th in the NJCAA, with an 8-1 record and the 2nd ranked total offense. The Bulldogs average 462.8 yards per game (YPG), while the Lions are ranked 7th and average 437.8 YPG.

Lions’ starting quarterback, Ty Keyes, leads the NJCAA in passing yards per game (282.2) and in passing touchdowns (27).

Keyes transferred to EMCC from Southern Miss, a Division I program, and has made his mark on this Lions team. Keyes was named the MACCC offensive player of the week three times this season, as his offense averages 40.1 points per game.

“[MGCC] beat us pretty bad, but we came out here everyday, after that loss, and just got better as a team,” said Keyes. “I feel like we can’t be beat.”

Defensively, the Lions rank 3rd in the NJCAA with 38 sacks on the season. Getting pressure up front, along with turnovers, is something the Lions defense has been able to pride themselves on this season. They’ll also be favored in 3rd-down situations, as MGCC only converts 37% of the time.

“After that loss we started really finding our groove on defense,” said soph. linebacker, Marcus Ross. “Coach Buddy, he the type of coach his leadership good and he ain’t going to sugar coat it. He just tell us, hey ain’t nothing different - we just got to play harder and stay more focused.”

East Mississippi will host Gulf Coast at Sullivan-Windham Field in Scooba, Saturday, Nov. 11th at 2:00 p.m. The other MACCC semifinal matchup is also played on Saturday between Northwest Mississippi and Copiah-Lincoln. The Wolves will host Northwest at 2:00 p.m. The winners of each match will then play in the championship round the following Saturday.

